Police Blotter, December 22 - 28, 2023

Anacortes Police Jan. 1 2024

Anacortes Police on December 27 responded to a case that the Anacortes Fire Department was dispatched to a medical call near the intersection of 6th Street and J Avenue. The reporting party advised of a 49-year-old male on the ground yelling for help and saying he could not get up. Soon after, dispatch updated the call to a CPR in progress, and Anacortes Police Department officers were dispatched as well. Officers arrived and found AFD paramedics performing lifesaving measures on the man. AFD continued chest compressions for almost 30 minutes, and medics contacted a doctor at Island Health, who called the time of death at 4:08 p.m. The Skagit County Coroner responded to the scene. A cause of death has not been determined at this time, and the case is under active investigation.

Here are some of the other cases Anacortes Police responded to this week.

Friday, December 22, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a package theft in the 1100 block of 11th Street. An Anacortes man reported that he received a message from UPS informing him that a package was delivered to his address. The digital photo provided by UPS showed the package on his porch. The package contained a $400 camera, which he was expecting. He went outside and found the package missing. He contacted UPS and realized he needed to make a formal claim to his local police department. He did so, and the responding officer instructed him to contact the seller and the delivery service to file a claim for the missing package.

An Anacortes woman called to report that her vehicle had been stolen. An APD officer located the vehicle in the 1000 block of 6th Street, one block from where the woman believed it was stolen from.

An Anacortes man believed his truck had been stolen. The responding officer determined that it had been towed earlier in the day.

Saturday, December 23, 2023

An Anacortes man called to report an Anacortes woman repeatedly calling him and trying to get him to violate a protection order in which she is the protected party. The man advised that she has used multiple different numbers in her attempts. He acknowledged his understanding of the provisions of the order and that it had not been violated. The officer advised the man to block her phone numbers and apply for a protection order of his own.

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Dispatch was contacted by a Burlington woman regarding a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 3900 block of Stankus Place. She advised that her vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight, and that someone had stolen a knife and some goggles. The responding officer attempted follow-up, but the reporting party was not responsive.

Monday, December 25, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 1700 block of 37th Street. While checking the area for additional vehicle prowls, the responding officer was flagged down by the reporting party’s husband, who said he saw a vehicle on West 2nd St. with mirrors broken off. An officer checked the area and located the vehicle but did not find any other damage to the vehicle. An officer spoke to the registered owner via phone regarding the damage and checked for surveillance cameras. The officer found other cars with sour cream sprayed on them but did not locate any other damage.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vehicle taken sometime overnight in the area of 2100 Commercial Avenue. The reporting party said his truck had been taken after he parked it the previous night. The officer confirmed with the registered owner that there were no firearms in the vehicle, and stated that he had two sets of keys, one of which had been lost in the past. The reporting party said nobody had permission to take the truck. The officer completed a motor vehicle theft report.

Dispatch advised that the man in the above case reported that his vehicle had been located by a friend near 20th Street and K Avenue. An officer proceeded to the location and spoke with the friend. The vehicle was unoccupied with no apparent damage to the vehicle or ignition, and the truck’s owner suspected that the lost set of keys had possibly been used to access and drive the truck. The responding officer removed the vehicle as stolen via dispatch and spoke to the homeowner at the address. He said it had been there since at least the previous evening and that he did not know who had dropped it off.

Thursday, December 28, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a dog bite in the area of D Avenue and 15th Street. An Anacortes woman called about an unleashed dog at an address that ran outside and bit her dog while on a leash. She wanted officers to contact the other party to make sure their dog’s vaccinations were up to date. An officer contacted the homeowner, who said he was unaware of any dog attack. The dog belongs to his daughter, who was visiting from Seattle. The officer confirmed that the dog’s rabies vaccination was up to date. The reporting party said she did not want to pursue charges, and the officer documented the injuries to her dog’s tail.