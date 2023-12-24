Police Blotter, December 15 - 21, 2023

Anacortes Police Dec. 24 2023

Anacortes Police took two reports of significant loss, $25,000 in one case, to cyber criminals.

Friday, December 15, 2023

A manager at a local store called and reported a theft that had occurred about five minutes prior. The reporting party reported that a young-looking male had taken a bottle of liquor and left the store without paying. He got into the passenger seat of a vehicle that had last been seen turning westbound onto 11th Street. An officer responded to the area but did not locate possible suspects. The manager said he had observed the suspect on store surveillance, seeing him remove a bottle of vodka from the shelf, place it in his jacket and walk toward the exit. The manager confronted him at the doorway and told him to return the bottle, and he ran to the car, which had taken off. The manager said the store would like to charge the male and ban him if he is located and identified. The responding officer distributed images of the suspect via email for law enforcement identification.

Saturday, December 16, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that two of his vehicles had been prowled sometime overnight. He reported that both vehicles had been left unlocked in the driveway in the 4500 block of Anaco Beach Road. He said he would make a list of exact items that were taken. He believed a passport may have been in one of the bags and said two ski bags filled with ski equipment were taken. The reporting party agreed to provide a list of stolen items to the responding officer, and the officer provided him with a case number.

Sunday, December 17, 2023

A man called to report a cryptocurrency fraud scam. He told the responding officer that he had wired $25,000 to a person who told him he could make a lot of money through virtual currency. He said the person contacted him via WhatsApp and showed him images of a virtual wallet that appeared to be making money. The person convinced the reporting party to wire $25,000 to a bank that was said to be in New York. However, it was unknown where the money was transferred to. The virtual wallet no longer appeared to exist, the reporting party said, and he is not able to contact the recipient via WhatsApp. The responding officer directed the reporting party to speak to his bank and to visit IC3.gov to see what his options are. The officer provided the man with a case number.

Monday, December 18, 2023

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint in the 5400 block of Doon Way. The reporting party reported that she had received an email a few days prior allegedly from PayPal showing an invoice for $700 to her account. The email provided a contact phone number. She stated that she called the number and was transferred to several people before being informed that she had been a victim of identify theft and that she needed to take immediate action to correct the problem and protect her identity. She advised that the process required her to pay $15,000 to the bank, which was then transferred to Bitcoin. She then needed to provide third-party access to her phone, and she was instructed to purchase two Nike gift cards of $500 each. She later tried to call the number back after discovering that this was a scam, but the number was no longer in service. She said she provided her Social Security number and a copy of her driver’s license, in addition to the requested funds. The responding officer advised her to freeze her credit, notify financial institutions, change online passwords, and take her phone and computer to a specialist to remove any malicious content. The officer provided her with resources detailing how to report the fraud to the federal government.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 12400 block of Reservation Road. The reporting party advised that the two vehicles had been broken into again and that a truck had the rear driver-side window broken out with nothing appearing to be missing. The cost of replacing the window was about $1,000, the reporting party estimated. The window of the other vehicle was broken previously but had not yet been repaired. The reporting party said the business located at the call address said they would like to pursue charges. The responding officer suggested they install security cameras and better lighting at the location.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 3000 block of Oakes Avenue. The reporting party stated that he had come and found his vehicle’s tire flat. The suspect was described as younger, possibly a teenager. The reporting party said he had been sleeping in his car when he heard people outside the vehicle. The individual attempted to shove a coat hanger through the window and deflated his rear driver-side tire before running off. The responding officer noticed that the valve stem cover had been removed from the reporting party’s tire. The reporting party said he had had issues with some local young people. The officer contacted the residence where the young people live, and the kids’ father confirmed they were in bed sleeping. The man agreed to give the reporting party space. The officer checked the area but could not locate any subjects walking in the area.

Thursday, December 21, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street and was advised that a subject had returned to his workplace after being fired the previous day but had not been trespassed. An officer arrived and contacted the man’s supervisor, who said they wanted him trespassed. The officer talked with the suspect, who provided his ID. The officer learned from dispatch that he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The officer completed book-and-release paperwork for the warrant, as well as trespass paperwork. An officer provided him with courtesy transport to the South March Point Road park and ride, as well as a SKAT bus pass.