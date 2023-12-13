Police Blotter, December 1 - 6, 2023

Anacortes Police Dec. 13 2023

Here is the Anacortes Police Blotter for the first week of December...

Friday, December 1, 2023

Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 1200 block of 31st Street. The reporting party said a husband and wife were arguing at the residence all day. Upon officers’ arrival, the reporting party explained that two of the residents at the home had been arguing since the male returned that morning. The reporting party did not believe a crime had been committed but hoped to keep things from escalating. Officers contacted the couple and suggested that the man go somewhere else for the day to allow tensions to cool. He stated that he would gather his things and sleep elsewhere. Both parties were provided with domestic-violence information cards.

Dispatch received a report of two suspicious vehicles in a park in the 200 block of N Avenue. One vehicle was reportedly flashing its lights. Officers contacted two teenage males in a car, and both were advised of the park hours and agreed to leave.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 800 block of 29th Street. The reporting party advised that two adults were fighting, and one was injured. She described the parties as a male and female. One had gone inside, and one had remained outside. Officers contacted both and ultimately cited the male with fourth-degree assault, as he had reportedly pushed the female into a wall.

Sunday, December 3, 2023

There was a report of an abandoned vehicle with a punched ignition around 7th Street and I Avenue. An officer located the vehicle and tagged for 24-hour impound due to tabs expired for more than 45 days. An officer later verified that the vehicle had been removed.

Monday, December 4, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a wallet taken from a vehicle overnight. She explained to the responding officer that the rented vehicle her husband was using had been accessed overnight. She said the truck had been left unlocked and there was no damage. Her husband’s wallet was missing. The responding officer documented the missing wallet and provided the reporting party with a case number.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that someone had siphoned gas out of his vehicle in the 1900 block of 12th Street. He said he had parked his work van near his residence and then discovered that someone had siphoned about half the gas out of the tank. The gas cap was left on the ground near the van, and the reporting party estimated that about 15 gallons had been taken because the van had been full when he parked it. He wanted officers aware of the theft and requested extra patrols in the area.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a license plate theft from a vehicle in the 1200 block of 29th Street. The responding officer contacted the reporting party and learned that she was missing the front plate from her vehicle. The responding officer completed a taken motor vehicle report for the missing plate and faxed the report to dispatch so it could be entered into the system as stolen.

Dispatch advised of a welfare check in the 2700 block of J Avenue. The reporting party advised that a woman was screaming and yelling. Officers arrived, and the woman declined medical aid. She agreed to a courtesy transport to Island Health for voluntary evaluation, with her husband later accompanying her.