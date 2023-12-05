Police Blotter, November 24 - 29, 2023

Anacortes Police Dec. 5 2023

This week’s police blotter includes kids riding in the still-under construction skate park and someone spray painting a power pole bright pink.

Friday, November 24, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a reported theft at an Anacortes store. The manager reported that a “grab-and-go” had just occurred in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. A woman had just run away from the store with some grocery items. The manager had found her on the side of the store. The woman told the employee that if she followed her, she would kill the manager. This was after the manager said if she left the products, there wouldn’t be any problems. There was also a male involved, and the two left together in a car after departing toward 14th Street. Officers checked the area but could not locate the suspects; the responding officer collected witness statements and photos.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a report of a malicious mischief actively occurring near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 22nd Street. A woman was seen spray-painting a power pole with bright pink paint and placing flyers on the pole. An officer had previously identified a woman carrying flyers and recognized her from multiple previous calls. Officers contacted her and found her with a can of spray paint in her hand. Officers arrested her and completed a criminal citation for third-degree malicious mischief.

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Kids were seen riding bikes in the new skate park, which is still closed to the public. Officers contacted a 36-year-old Anacortes man and three juveniles and moved them along.

Monday, November 27, 2023

An Anacortes man came to the APD to report that his vehicle license plate had been used in another state, and he was receiving a ticket in the mail for a toll violation. He said he had both of his plates and was confused as to why this had happened. The ticket contained a picture of the violator vehicle, which appeared to be a sedan. The reporting party’s vehicle is an SUV. The officer observed that the photo appeared to show a license plate that was one letter off from the reporting party’s. The officer advised the reporting party to contest the ticket due to the error in reading the plate.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Dispatch advised of an animal problem complaint in which an Anacortes woman was reporting that another woman was letting her dog run around. Dispatch advised that they could hear the reporting party threaten to kill the woman with the dog, and the reporting party said the dog was trying to bite her kids. An officer arrived and was greeted by the reporting party. She said she had threatened to kill the dog if it bit her rather than threatening the dog’s owner. The owner advised that the dog was now inside, and that her dog had been outside and that she could not catch the dog. She said she did not think her dog was chasing kids or was near the reporting party. She confirmed that the reporting party’s threats to kill were directed at the dog. She was advised of local leash laws.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported trespassing complaint. An Anacortes woman was at the business and had been banned. Officers arrived and found the woman walking southbound on Commercial Avenue. She said she knew she was not supposed to be there. She admitted to walking through the business, and officers cited her for criminal trespass.