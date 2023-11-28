Police Blotter, November 17 - 23, 2023

Anacortes Police Nov. 28 2023

An Anacortes Police Officer went to check on a report of a suspicious person and found the man completely naked in his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, dispatch received a complaint of a suspicious person, later identified as an Anacortes man, trying to hide from vehicles as they passed and that he was driving his vehicle around the area. An officer responded and contacted the man sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, completely naked. The officer woke the man up, and he said he had spilled something on his shirt and was waiting for it to dry. The officer suggested relocating to a less public place to collect himself. The officer did not observe any indications of impairment.

Here are some other incidents investigated this week by Anacortes Police.

Friday, November 17, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a theft in the 1700 block of Q Avenue. A store manager reported that a suspect had opened a package and was concealing items. The woman had reportedly left on foot with a male and was walking toward a nearby roundabout. Officers responded and contacted the pair, who acknowledged they were being detained. Another officer watched footage of the woman removing items from their packaging and pocketing them. Officers banned the two.

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Dispatch advised of an assault that had just occurred in the 800 block of 30th Street. The reporting party stated that someone had tried to bite his fingers off and punched him. Officers arrived and determined that the altercation had taken place between two Anacortes men. Officers spoke to the reporting party’s brother, who said the two men had been hanging out in a residence, and they then began arguing. A fight occurred outside. The reporting party maintained that he had been attacked by the other man. Officers watched footage from a nearby doorbell camera and observed that the reporting party had acted well outside of what would be considered reasonable self-defense, as he continued to punch the other man after he stopped fighting back. Officers took the reporting party into custody on warrants. He was eventually transported to Skagit County jail.

Monday, November 20, 2023

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle accident around 41st Street and H Avenue. The reporting party advised that she was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the car had yelled at the reporting party and said she had to pick up her kid. An officer contacted the reporting party, who recounted that she had exited her vehicle to speak with the other driver and noted the heated exchange. The woman said she had a minor abrasion to her bumper but was more concerned with the altercation. She advised that she did not want to pursue criminal charges if the suspect was identified.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The reporting party received a fraud call from “Publisher’s Clearing House.” The woman gave out no information and was calling let officers know that the call had occurred.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

An employee at a local store called to report that subjects had been inside the store and were stealing. They reportedly took two bottles of alcohol. An officer was able to stop the vehicle and detained one person. Another officer watched footage of the theft via the store’s surveillance system. The involved man was trespassed from the store.