North Cascades Highway clearing to start

Anacortes Now Mar. 19 2024

The state Transportation Department is scheduled to start clearing Highway 20 over the Cascades next Monday (Mar. 25), following an on-site review.

The report from the field is that the snowpack is lighter than normal up through Rainy and Washington passes (about 40 inches deep on the road near the summit of Washington Pass). This could mean a quicker opening effort, instead of the usual 6 to 8 weeks. But it’s tough to be certain as the reopening is weather dependent as well as the potential for rock and debris to be under the snow slides, which always makes reopening a little more challenging. DOT crews are currently getting equipment prepped and mobilized.

The reopening effort means that during the week, the space behind the closure points is a work zone. For the safety of you and the state's crew, please stay out of the area during working hours. Crews typically work Monday through Thursday between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any changes to the work schedule will be shared on the DOT real time travel map.

When crews are not working, many choose to recreate behind the closure points. Keep in mind that the road is otherwise closed and unmaintained, and there is no cell service on the passes. For those that choose to visit the back country, please check in on conditions with the Northwest Avalanche Center. As done in previous years, there is a Flickr album to share pictures and video of the opening work.