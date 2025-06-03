Anacortes Schools Foundation awards scholarships

Art Shotwell Jun. 3 2025 Jun. 3 2025 1 minute read

The Anacortes Schools Foundation awarded 130 scholarships to 89 graduating high school seniors in a ceremony Monday night at Brodniak Hall on the high school campus. Some students received more than one scholarship. In addition, ASF has awarded 47 scholshps to college students who previously graduated from AHS.

In total, the schools foundation is awarding nearly $480,000 in scholarships this year, with approvimately an equal amount budgeted for donations to school programs in the coming school year.

Since its founding in 1984, ASF has provided a way for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in scholarships and quality education for students in Anacortes. Anacortes Schools Foundation strives to provide exceptional opportunities district-wide that ignite learning, improve educational outcomes and prepare all students to become confident, competent and engaged citizens. ASF funds programs in all schools in the Anacortes School District, enriching the lives of over 2500 students each year.

ASF raises money through a variety of events and campaigns, then uses those funds to support current programs including Early Learning, district-wide STEM Enrichment, Social Emotional and Mental Health, Summer Learning, Teacher Grants and the Visual and Performing Arts.