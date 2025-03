Earthquake wakes the region

An early morning earthquake was felt by many in Anacortes. According to USGS, the quake measured 4.5 and occurred at 5:02am. The earthquake was centered about six miles from Orcas Island.

As of an hour after the quake, more than 5,000 people had reported to USGS that they felt it.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was triggered, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.