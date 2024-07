Crowd cheered Anacortes July Fourth Parade

Commercial Avenue was crowded early for this year's annual July Fourth Parade. More photos here.

Patriotic theme for the parade, above exemplified by Scouts.

A 100-year-old fire truck, renovated by volunteers since 2010, made a great showing.

This woman claimed she ran for the Hot Wheels for her kids, but admitted she loved Hot Wheels when young.

No parade is complete without the Twisted Pixies.