Heat Advisory for our area

Anacortes Now Jul. 4 2024 Jul. 4 2024 2 minutes read

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area. Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s expected in Skagit County. This will pose a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness.

Anacortes may be cooler than the rest of the county. See the official Weather Service forecast for Anacortes below.

WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

WHEN...From noon Friday to 10 PM Monday.

IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Precautionary Preparedness Actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

Here's the official National Weather forecast for Anacortes, as of Thursday mid-day.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night - Clear, with a low around 59.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night - Clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night - Clear, with a low around 56.