Port of Anacortes receives clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office

Anacortes Now Jun. 27 2024 Jun. 27 2024 2 minutes read

The Port of Anacortes has once again received a clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO), marking over 25 consecutive years of financial audits with no findings. Representatives from the SAO conducted Accountability and Financial audits over the period Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023.

“We are grateful for the work and partnership with SAO and are proud to achieve yet another clean audit,” said Port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield. “Above all, we prioritize being responsible stewards of public resources and are committed to transparency throughout the audit process. I am especially grateful to our dedicated staff, whose hard work and efficiency ensure a smooth audit process and the Port’s fiscal responsibility year after year.”

The Port of Anacortes has a long-standing commitment to sound financial management. In 2021, the Port was recognized for exemplary financial leadership and transparency with the SAO’s State Auditor Stewardship Award.

Representatives from the SAO conducted the annual audit this spring to review financial documents from the period Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023. The audit focused on review of Port financial statements and accountability in four primary areas: compliance with state grants, procurement for public works and professional services, Open Public Meetings Act, and financial condition.

The SAO performs audits of state and local governments to promote accountability, integrity, and openness in government. Read the Port’s Accountability Audit Report and Financial Statements Audit Report to learn more about how the Port responsibly manages public dollars and assets.