Port opens new RV Park

Anacortes Now Jun. 19 2024 Jun. 19 2024 1 minute read

The Port of Anacortes has opened a new 25-space year-round RV park at the north end of Cap Sante Marina.

The RV park, which opened on Monday, does not have any dry camping sites. It can accommodate rigs as long as 71 feet with both pull-through and back-in sites, all with hookups.

There is a dedicated restroom for RV park guests with shower and laundry facilities, as well has adjacent bike parking.

The RV Park is just steps away from the waterfront and downtown Anacortes, offering picturesque views of Fidalgo Bay and access to a variety of activities.

Funding for the RV park came from $1.1 million in federal and state funding. About $600,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, part of the National Park Service. Another $500,000 came from the Aquatic Land Enhancement Account at the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

The RV park was part of long-term improvements at the north end of Cap Sante Marine, including a new 135-space parking lot for the J, K and L docks.

The complete north end project cost about $6.4 million.