Guemes Ferry electronic ticketing delayed further

Anacortes Now Jun. 8 2024 Jun. 8 2024

The switch to electronic ticketing for the Guemes Ferry has been pushed back further, this time until the end of the summer travel season.

Skagit County recently announced the Guemes Island ferry electronic ticketing system would be delayed beyond the scheduled launch on June 6th. At this time, the county is planning to launch the new system in early fall after the ferry peak season has ended.

The county sas the delay was based on a couple of factors. First and foremost, the county's payment processor was unable to deliver integration for the new ticketing system within the original timeframe. This was unexpected and unfortunate, and the coumty says they decided to pivot to a different payment processor with a high success rate with other Skagit County software systems. The second part of the decision was based on beta tester feedback. Beta testers identified a number of bugs and made suggestions on the timing, including to recommend a delayed start of servicet until after the peak season to launch the new system.

Skagit County is working to offer the best product possible once the new ticketing system is launched, and they said they are confident with more time we will be able to deliver the system this fall.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., the Public Works Ferry Division will provide a ticketing project status update to the Board of Skagit County Commissioners in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room located at 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. Although this is not a public hearing and public comment will not be taken, the public is welcome to join and learn more.