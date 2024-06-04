A new tsunami strategy assesses maritime risks here

Anacortes Now Jun. 4 2024 Jun. 4 2024

The new study offers a framework to understand, mitigate and respond to the tsunami risk posed to the maritime community of the Guemes Channel and the Port of Anacortes.

"The threat of tsunamis to the maritime community of the Guemes Channel and the Port of Anacortes is significant," said Danté DiSabatino, tsunami program coordinator at Washington Emergency Management Division. "With potential damage to infrastructure, vessels and hazardous conditions for those on the water, shoreline and within the inundation zone, it's imperative that we take proactive measures to enhance life safety and protect property through response planning and analyzing mitigation potential."

This is the third maritime study the state has done. The others are already in place for the Port of Bellingham and the Westport Marina. A new strategy is also being written for the Neah Bay area with the Makah Tribe. The completion of this strategy and others is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our agency, local officials and community partners.

“Our continued collaboration with the maritime community underscores our commitment to bolstering resilience and fostering close collaboration in response planning to ensure the safety of our maritime communities during tsunamis,” DiSabatino said.

In addition to the strategy, revised protective guidance for boaters has been created with plans to distribute the guidance to boat owners, commercial fishermen, local U.S. Coast Guard and others.

“As a coastal community, Anacortes has been living with and managing geologic and climate-related risks for a long time,” said Port of Anacortes Director of Operations John Dumas. “Thanks to this partnership and the expertise available through EMD, we can manage risks more holistically, protect people and property and recover more quickly should an event happen. We appreciate the hard work and coordination that went into developing this strategy and look forward to coordinating with our partners to continue to protect our community.”

The study includes new modeling created by the Washington State Geological Survey looking at tsunami impacts for the Port of Anacortes and parts of the nearby Guemes Channel as a result of a local magnitude 9.0 earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone and a distant magnitude 9.2 earthquake along the Alaska-Aleutian Subduction Zone. It is the first time modeling has been done in this region at such a local level.

The Port has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a steady increase in ship and barge traffic. More than 120 deep-water vessels called the Port in 2022, highlighting its importance as a major maritime gateway. The Port of Anacortes also has active ferry terminals and a busy marina and hosts multiple tenants, recreational watercraft and thousands of visitors on Port properties each year.

The strategy looks at what immediate actions the Port could take if a tsunami threat is known to be on the way, including evacuations and restricting maritime traffic. It also includes longer-term mitigation strategies and how those actions could potentially be funded. For instance, installing new signage at the Port could be provided via the Washington Emergency Management Division as funding allows while a suggestion to increase the size and stability of dock pilings could come from a combination of local capital improvement budget and federal mitigation grant funds.

