Guemes Island Ferry Electronic Ticketing System Launch Delayed

Anacortes Now May. 25 2024 May. 25 2024

Skagit County has announced a delay in the switch to electronic ticketing for the Guemes Island Ferry.

The original launch date for the new system was June 6, however, the software integration with the county's payment processor has taken longer than expected. With the support of a beta testing team, Skagit County is delaying the launch date to continue working on the new application.

A new date for the switch hasn't been announced.

In case you missed it, Skagit County Public Works hosted a community meeting on Monday, May 20th, at the Guemes Island Community Center to provide a demonstration of the new ticketing software and answer questions about the new system. The meeting was recorded over Zoom and is available to view on the ferry ticketing project page. The frequently asked question section of the project page has also been updated and expanded to provide more information to interested citizens.

Skagit County's new electronic ferry ticketing system will be provided by Anchor Operating Systems. Anchor has experience working with premiere ferry systems to provide mobile ticketing systems across the country including Pierce County Ferries, San Francisco Bay Ferry, NYC Ferry, Fisher Island Ferry, and many more.