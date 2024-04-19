Anacortes Earth Day this Saturday

Celebrate Earth Day downtown Anacortes with a street fair, Procession of the Species Parade and Luminary Parade.
Street activities start at 4:00pm with live music, environmental displays, and children's activities. Parade of the Species begins at 5:00 pm starting from the Depot Arts Center. Luminary Light Parade begins at 8:00 pm starting from the Depot Arts Center.
Events
- 4:30 to 8:30 Anacortes Brewery beer garden
- 4:00 Rythm Studio Dancers on the 9th Street Stage
- 5:00 Procession of the Species
- 5;45 Anacopper Road on the 9th Street Stage
- 6:45 Pension King and the Dependents on the 9th Street Stage
- 8:00 Luminary Light Parade
Anacortes Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, April 20, 2024
4:00-9:00 pm
Downtown Anacortes (4th Street to 9th Street)