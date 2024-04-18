Residential Clean Up Day this Saturday

Anacortes Now Apr. 18 2024 Apr. 18 2024

Get your household cleaning done and bring your residential garbage and yard waste to the city's Operations Facility – no charge!

Who : Customers who live within city limits. Verification of residence will be required. Please be ready to show two (2) forms of ID, example: a driver’s license and current copy of a utility bill.

: Customers who live within city limits. Verification of residence will be required. Please be ready to show two (2) forms of ID, example: a driver’s license and current copy of a utility bill. Where : City of Anacortes Operations Facility, D Avenue and 37th Street

: City of Anacortes Operations Facility, D Avenue and 37th Street Dates : April 20, 2024 and September 21, 2024

: April 20, 2024 and September 21, 2024 Time : 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. **Note that we do close our gate at 12:00 p.m. and the line of traffic can sometimes be very long. Please arrive early to ensure you get through the gate before closing.**

: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. **Note that we do close our gate at 12:00 p.m. and the line of traffic can sometimes be very long. Please arrive early to ensure you get through the gate before closing.** What: accepted items are household garbage, furniture, and yard waste.

No TV sets, propane tanks, tires, large vehicle parts, hazardous waste, construction and demolition waste which includes large lumber, roofing or concrete can be accepted.

**Appliances such as refrigerators and freezers will be accepted for a fee of $57.19. All others such as washers, dryers, hot water tanks will be accepted for a fee of $20.43 and billed to your city account.**

Loads are restricted to one “pick-up load” per customer and may be regulated at the discretion of city staff. Please load your vehicles so that you can unload yard waste first and garbage second.

Also, be aware if towing a trailer, that city employees are not allowed to back your vehicle up to the unload area. You must be able to back your trailer.