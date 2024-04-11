Swinomish Casino remains closed

Anacortes Now Apr. 11 2024 Apr. 11 2024

The Swinomish Casino remains closed since a "cyber security incident" occurred late last week.

The casino and restaurants are all temporarily closed, while the lodge and RV park remain open only to existing reservations. They do not have an estimate when the will reopen.

The casino's web site says, "We are working with law enforcement and leading cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and determine the scope of the issue. If we learn data was impacted by this incident, we will contact affected individuals as soon as possible."

The casino first posted a notice on their Facebook page on Saturday, April 6, which said, "Our technical issues will require us to remain closed...Our team is actively working to resolve the issues."

The casino web site also said if they learn any user data was impacted, they will contact affected individuals as soon as possible.