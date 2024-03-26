Guemes Island Ferry to Transition to Electronic Ticketing System

Anacortes Now Mar. 26 2024 Mar. 26 2024

Skagit County plans to move to a new electronic ticketing system for the Guemes Island Ferry.

Starting June 6, 2024, residents will be able to purchase ferry tickets on Skagit County’s website using the new user-friendly and mobile-ready platform. Upon purchase of ticket(s), users will receive a QR code to simplify boarding procedures. The QR code can be scanned at the ferry terminal on a mobile device, or users can print tickets after purchase.

The new sustem is from Anchor Operating Systems. Anchor has experience working with other ferry systems to provide mobile ticketing systems across the country including Pierce County Ferries, San Francisco Bay Ferry, NYC Ferry, Fisher Island Ferry, and many more.

For those who prefer in-person transactions, tickets will still be available at the ferry office in Anacortes, located in the terminal building. Acceptable forms of payment at the ferry terminal include credit, debit, and contactless options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash is not accepted at the ferry terminal; however, in-person cash payments for ferry tickets are accepted at the Skagit County building in Mount Vernon during business hours.

For more information on the transition to electronic ticketing, please visit the ferry system's web page.

The Skagit County Commissioners will host a televised work session on Monday, April 8th, at 2:30pm for a presentation on the new mobile ticketing software, schedule for beta testing, and future opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the new software. Work sessions can be watched in-person in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room at 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, or via TV21 and Zoom on the Commissioner’s web page below.