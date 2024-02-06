New Anacortes Events Center proposed

Art Shotwell Feb. 6 2024 Feb. 6 2024

Three City Council members have announced an unusual proposal for a new event center to replace the Port's Transit Shed, one that would be City-funded, but Port-owned.

The Port of Anacortes closed the Transit Shed as an event at the end of last year, leaving the city without a location to host large-scale events such as fundraisers for the hospital or schools or Bier on the Pier or the Boat & Yacht Show.

The proposal from City Council members Ryan Walters, Bruce McDougall, and Christine Cleland-McGrath was revealed in an email from Walters, who said, "We envision a building a marine/industrial aesthetic, potentially similar to the Cannery Building, to attempt to capture some of the rustic charm that embodied the Transit Shed." He said the proposal would put the venue near the corner of R Ave and Ninth St.

"Specifically, we propose the event venue be located at Cap Sante Marina, south of 9th Street, across the street from the current dog park. Development here will be able to be integrated into a promenade that connects the marina to the Tommy Thompson Trail and the Depot, and will provide an integrated pedestrian access up 9th Street to Commercial Avenue and our downtown."

The announcement said, "Both the Port and City certainly recognize the importance of event space for the many high-quality events that take place every year in Anacortes—events that benefit our local economy and add to the richness and vitality of life in this community."

The three Council members said in the announcement they are looking for would meet these criteria.

Oriented to take advantage of the distinct attributes of Anacortes (e.g., its waterfront). Centrally located to support our downtown core. Capable of cabaret seating for 400 people at 8-person round tables. Based on a vendor’s space calculator, this translates to 7400 sf of open event space including room for dance floor, buffet table, beverage station, gift table, and band/DJ stage. A green room with separate bathroom. A warming kitchen for outside caterers (sink, worktables, refrigeration, exterior access). Enclosed storage for tables, chairs, portable stage, dance floor. Patron restrooms, including ADA restrooms (approximately 10 stalls). Capacity for overflow/outside seating.

The most unusual aspect of what would be a joint City-Port venture would be funded by the City with bond financing with lodging tax funds and construction by the Port, which would own and manage the facility.

Walters stressed, "The City would not need to spend any general revenue on the project."

The proposal received support and excitement from the Port-City Liaison Committee, a committee of port commissioners, council members, mayor, and staff that met Tuesday morning, although nothing has been formally decided, he said.

Next steps could include another City-Port meeting to finalize details of an inter-local agreement for design on an accelerated timeline followed by an agreement on financing, operation and management. Walters was optimistic the project could go out for bond financing around the end of this year.