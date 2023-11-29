SR 20 North Cascades Highway closing for the season

Anacortes Now Nov. 29 2023 Nov. 29 2023

With substantial snow fall forecast starting tomorrow, the Washington State Department of Transportation will close State Route 20 North Cascades Highway at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The closure will be from Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) on the west side and Silver Star (milepost 171) gate on the east side.

The potential for up to 20 inches of snow beginning Thursday, followed by continued precipitation through the weekend and next week, has increased avalanche risk over Rainy and Washington passes. Travelers and recreationalists always should prepare for changing highway conditions when traveling into the mountains.

November 30 is the second latest winter closure in the last decade. The road will reopen in the spring after crews clear the snow and make needed repairs. Historical closing and opening dates for the North Cascades Highway is available on the Mountain pass closure and opening dates page.