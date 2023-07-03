The Fourth in Anacortes

Jul. 3 2023

The Fourth brings a community celebration that includes a town photo, a patriotic program, a parade, music & fireworks.

The celebration starts at 10am at the corner of Commercial Ave. and Fifth St. with a town photo. This is a tradition going back many years. The photo will be followed by a patriotic program with remarks from Mayor Matt Miller.

Then the town's Fourth of July Parade starts at 11am, along Commercial from Third St. to Tenth St. Anyone can get into the parade; just line up on Third west of Commercial.

The Port of Anacortes continues the celebration with Rock the Dock at Seafarers' Memorial Park, starting at 5pm.

Rock the Dock features live music, local food and drinks and, of course, fireworks at around 10pm.

The Naughty Blokes is first up on the waterfront stage, followed by Sway.

Opening Band: The Naughty Blokes. The Naughty Blokes formed in 2014 in Bellingham, and all members are veterans of the Northwest coast music scene. The Blokes are dedicated to living the rock 'n' roll dream of writing and performing classic rock for the modern age.

Main Band: Sway. Sway is a Northwest Live Cover Band that plays all the hottest hits to keep the party going! Sway plays mostly current music with a dash of rock and retro, including mashups, remixes & continuous medleys. Top 40 - Mainstream - Hot 100 - Rock - Pop - Dance: - Rihanna - Bruno Mars - Lady Gaga - Dua Lipa - Justin Timberlake - 5th Harmony - Ed Sheeran - Ariana Grande - Prince - AC/DC - Bon Jovi - Lizzo - Beyonce - Niki Minaj and much more!