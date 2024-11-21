Elves Night Out this Weekend

Anacortes Now Nov. 21 2024 3 minutes read

The elves at the Downtown Anacortes Alliance and our downtown merchants have been hard at work cooking up festive fun in Downtown Anacortes. Head downtown on Saturday for a festive evening with holiday shopping at over 35 shops, seasonal treats, and dining specials at your favorite local restaurants.

Start your evening at the Majestic ballroom, where elves will hand out gift bags filled with thoughtful and handmade surprises from local businesses like clayhouse and Pelican Bay. Sip on hot cocoa or mulled wine, sample complimentary appetizers, and pick up a shopping guide to navigate participating shops and restaurants. Pro tip: If the line is too long at the Majestic, skip the line and go straight to your favorite shops and restaurants.

Then head to the warm and welcoming shops and restaurants. Explore cozy gifts at Tides of Anacortes’ pajama party, unique treasures 25% off at Thrifty Kitty, and stocking stuffers at Red Snapper’s ‘we don’t do sales’ sale. Take pictures of you and your friends dressed up or in front of holiday decorations and share them with your friends.

You might be interested in a gift of wellness for someone on your list--the folks at Anacortes Health and Nutrition over on Seventh will have some suggestions to offer, and some discounts too. At Wellness For Life, skincare and supplements will be on sale.

If you'd like to enjoy a meal or an adult beverage at a participating restaurant, the "Sip & Sup" menu on the back of the shopping guide will tell you what's on offer at Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, Adrift Restaurant, and Frida's Gourmet Mexican Cuisine, just nearby. Further up the street, you can check out the specials at el Jinete and Tasha Lee's Table.

Betcha didn't know that Island Styles stocks some adorable Christmas items alongside a stupendous sock collection! Pajamas, slippers and other good gift options are available as well, all at 15% off. Nearby at Anacortes Oil & Vinegar Bar, you can pick up some fancy oil and vinegar anyone would love (but perhaps wouldn't buy for themselves). Kriena and staff are offering 20% off all bottles, including new flavors like Tuscan herb garlic infused oil.

Across the street at Ink + Wool, you can score handmade items like scarves and hats, along with screen printed t-shirts and sweatshirts with a PNW flavor (gifts!). While you're there, take a minute to guess how many swirly twirly gumdrops are in the big jar and have a chance to win a great prize.

Yeah, Yeah, I know. Lots of promotion in this piece. But, shop local!