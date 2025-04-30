Art Walk & Jazz Walk in Downtown this Friday

Anacortes Now Apr. 30 2025 4 minutes read

Jazz Walk schedule is below the Art Walk lineup here.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Featuring brightly colored mixed media work by Marie Powell of Illwaco. Powell’s collection includes florals and sea life. Also showing are new extra large and extra small landscape oils by Lorna Libert; luscious soft pastel landscapes by Barbara Benedetti Newton; NW landscape handcolored etchings by Elizabeth Ockwell and new to Scott Milo: Gregory Gorham with his nautical oils. We will also have a new selection of jewelry, glass and custom wood tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

616 Commercial Ave, Alley Cat Antiques

Bobbi Nevitt's decades of experience collecting and selling vintage clothing have given her a keen eye for blending antique pieces into contemporary styles. Now, she's bringing that expertise to a new venture: New Look Vintage. This exciting line features vintage jewelry sourced from Bobbi's global travels - she revitalizes these unique finds with fresh accents, unexpected era mixes, and beautiful combinations of pearls and natural stones to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Jo Anderson Studio, 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

Be sure to visit Jo’s studio on the 2nd floor and enjoy her oil paintings, charcoal and graphite drawings. Ask about her classes, ateliers, and gift certificates.

717 Commercial Ave, Ink & Wool

Ink & Wool presents a collection of work by Melanie Dugan. Dugan says, "I have loved to draw ever since I can remember. When I was young, people always asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I would always answer, "An artist or a teacher". I am fortunate to have done both. At the age of 14, I won "Most Outstanding Artist". I was painting then, but pencil--especially colored pencil--is my medium of choice. I like the control and detail I can achieve. My favorite subjects are animals. I love the challenge of the various textures. I hope you enjoy seeing my work."

1216 7th Street, Christ Episcopal Church

Swinomish wood sculptor Kevin Paul’s carvings of a salmon and eagle represent the giving spirit and prayerful practice of the Christian belief will be on display and described in more detail. Inside the sanctuary you can enjoy the eight stained-glass windows that surround the space. Each beautiful window, as designed by Jim Perry of Perry Stained Glass Studio of Issaquah depicts a scene from Jesus’s life, such as the violent storm in the Sea of Galilee where Jesus calms the waters. As you learn more about each scene you can enjoy the beauty of the stained-glass and reflect on the artist's interpretation of each story. We also feature paintings by Dederick Ward of Anacortes. All are welcome. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

3rd Annual Jazz Walk 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Manieri Jazz Endowment of the Anacortes Public Library presents six live jazz performances on Friday, May 2nd from 5:30-9:30 pm Come join the First Friday Art Walk and listen to live jazz in venues clustered in the downtown core of Anacortes.