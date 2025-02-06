February Gallery Walk on Friday

Feb. 6 2025

Locations

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

We welcome back Alfred Currier and Anne Schreivogl who fill the entire gallery with their work. Currier’s work will be his iconic (quintessential) vibrant, impasto oil paintings depicting the colorful flower fields of Skagit Valley and migrant farm workers, sunset scenes, as well as smaller works from a plein air painting trip last summer in California. Schreivogl’s work includes beloved books, birds, bicycles, yarn and more in her signature whimsical patterned motif. Also showing are 10 oil landscapes of local scenes. This is a must see show.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

Creative Hub, 501 Commercial Ave

At the Hub, come paint a Keepsake Heart for someone you love—perfect for Valentine’s Day or year-round decor! Our special heart pieces will be just $10 to paint. We'll glaze it and fire it in the kiln - so it will be ready to pick up by Feb. 13th. Plus, enjoy a Shrub Tasting featuring the delicious flavors of Shrub Farm. Come for the creativity, stay for the fun!

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Helen Merry will be joining us for the evening as she brings us her beautiful, inspired works of Helen’s H’Art. As always, MoonWater Arts curates handcrafted wares from local artists as well as artists throughout the country. Joanie Schwartz Glass @ MoonWater Arts is a working and teaching fused glass studio offering many classes for all levels.

Jo Anderson Studio, 619 Commercial Ave (Suite 18 on the 2nd Floor)

New Merchant for Artwalk. Be sure to visit Jo’s studio on the 2nd floor and enjoy her oil paintings, charcoal and graphite drawings.