July Artwalk this Friday in downtown Anacortes

Jul. 3 2024

Come downtown for The First Friday Artwalk this Friday, July 5th from 6pm.

419 Commercial Ave, The Majestic Inn and Spa

Dwight Ueda will be presenting three photographic images at the Majestic: a Milky Way landscape from Canyonlands NP, a rising moon over Mt. Baker, and a Japanese maple in fall. Each image is printed on a different medium (metal, silver brushed metal, and acrylic) chosen specifically for how it renders the image. Dwight will be at the Majestic to discuss the images.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes back Peggy Woods with her detailed local watercolor scenes. Woods has mounted her paintings on panels and they look lovely with no glass. Also showing are new acrylics by Cynthia Richardson, abstract pastels by Kathleen Secrest, beautiful botanical watercolors mounted on canvas without glass by Catherine James and a small selection of plein air gouache paintings by Tiffanie Mang. Featuring lots of new jewelry and glass from our artists for summer.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., The Creative Hub and Coffeehouse (formerly Johnny Picasso's)

Creative Hub & Coffeehouse is a community space in the heart of downtown that offers coffee, tea, and light snacks - along with art classes, meetups, pottery painting and more. For the month of July, we have a new batch of artists on display, as well as handmade products in our retail area. During the artwalk, we will have crafts available for all ages to enjoy.

801 5th Street, Croatian Cultural Center (New Merchant)

The Anacortes Sister Cities Association introduces Florian Birsan, a visiting Romanian artist, who generously accepted to join the Student Exchange program. Born and raised in our Romanian sister city - Comarnic, a stone mason father and a housewife mother, Florin's vast artistic knowledge speaks for itself. From stone masonry, guitar teaching to pastel paintings and being the Director of House of Culture from Comarnic for many years, Florin is excited to be in the U.S. for the first time.

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts (New Location)

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. MoonWater Arts features hand crafted works by mostly women artists from here locally, throughout the PNW and the country. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com to see the schedule for upcoming classes and for easy registration.

705 Commercial Ave., Trinity Skate

This month’s featured artists are from the Skagit Valley Camera Club. We are showcasing 6 different photographers ranging in styles and expression as well as another 6 different artists with an array of eclectic mediums.

716 Commercial Ave., Wishing Rock

The Wishing Rock is pleased to show the work of Syd Kitching this month. Syd was born in Gqeberha on the Southeast Coast of Africa, and immigrated to Palo Alto, CA in 1987. He studied at the Pacific Art League. Syd’s hobbies include woodworking, driftwood sculpture, painting, and landscaping. The Pacific Northwest, with all its beauty, is his inspiration and he feels privileged to be part of it.

1012 9th Street, Twisted Evolution (New Merchant)

Twisted Evolution is a unique boutique for gremlins to goddesses. Carrying sizes Newborn to 3xl alternative clothing and accessories. We offer custom tie dyes and artisan dresses. The owner, Jessica, has an art studio within the business doing acrylic paintings which she uses to create designs for her artisan clothing.