Galleries open late Friday for Art Walk

Anacortes Now Jun. 6 2024

Join us downtown for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, June 7th from 6pm – 8pm.

Locations:

419 Commercial Ave, The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn and Spa brings watercolorists Charlene Hall and Suzanne Powers to a newly designed lounge space. In this collection of paintings celebrating the charm of the local and regional landscape, each artist offers a unique interpretation of the everyday beauty surrounding us.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery is featuring new oils and pastels by Amanda Houston. Houston brings her signature landscapes, waterscapes and birds. Also showing are colorful florals by Cathy Schoenberg, oils by Jon Bradham, handpulled monoprints by Marie Powell and oils and acrylics by Roger Small. Also, lots of new jewelry and glass from our artists.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., The Creative Hub and Coffeehouse (formerly Johnny Picassos)

Creative Hub & Coffeehouse is a new community space in town! We offer coffee, tea, and light snacks - along with art classes, meetups, pottery painting and more. For the month of June, we will have a new batch of artists on display, as well as handmade and locally made products in our retail area. During the artwalk, we will also have crafts available for all ages to work on.

904 6th Street, City Hall 98221 Gallery

Anacortes City Hall hallways and chambers will be open with a new 98221 Gallery art show presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission. The display features a wide variety of Anacortes artists and mediums including painting, photography, pastels, sculpture, fiber art, jewelry, glass art, metal works and ceramics. Refreshments and music will also be provided. We hope to see you there!

620 Commercial Ave, Burton Jewelers

Michael Painter's "Forest Reflections" series features images captured of Little Cranberry Lake shorelines taken from a paddle board. The artist suggests you view these images turned 90 degrees so they take on a completely different and magical form. Michael has them printed on aluminum so they float on the wall and don't require a frame. 10% of his art sales will be donated to the Friends of the ACFL.

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts (New Location)

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. MoonWater Arts features hand crafted works by mostly women artists from here locally, throughout the PNW and the country. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com to see the schedule for upcoming classes and for easy registration.

717 Commercial Ave, Ink & Wool

Ink + Wool will be featuring the art of Jill McDougall. Please join us for a night of art and connection! Light snacks and sips will be provided. Jill’s unconventional art interprets everyday surroundings in a dreamlike way. Her mixed media pieces capture moods and moments; vintage papers and prints of found objects add a sense of impermanence and serve as a reflection of constant change and transition.

1012 9th Street, Twisted Evolution (New Merchant)

Twisted Evolution is a unique boutique for gremlins to goddesses. Carrying sizes Newborn to 3xl alternative clothing and accessories. We offer custom tie dyes and artisan dresses. The owner, Jessica, has an art studio within the business doing acrylic paintings which she uses to create designs for her artisan clothing.

1904 Commercial Ave., Buxtons For Jon Mills, Painter

“Here, There and Nearly Everywhere”, a two week show of watercolors and oils by painter, Jon Mills. Open June 7 6-9pm and then Wed. – Sun. Noon -5pm. Mills’ shows a lifetime of work including landscapes, seascapes, and nautical pieces.