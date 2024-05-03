First Friday Art Walk for May

Anacortes Now May. 3 2024

First Friday Artwalk on tonight from 6pm to 8pm.

419 Commercial Ave, The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn and Spa is showcasing art work by regional artists throughout the month.

420 Commercial Ave, Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes the Puget Sound Group Northwest Artists with their theme “The Enchanted Every Day”. This juried show welcomes many new artists to Scott Milo with 60 pieces. The awards are juried by Valerie Collymore, a French Impressionist artist from Bellevue. Also, lots of new jewelry and glass from our artists.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

1004 7th Street, Squirrelwerks Studio #207 (Above Burton’s)

Squirrelwerks Studio is happy to present Kathleen Faulkner: prints, drawings and paintings. Also, jewelry by Sandy Will. Wheelchair accessible and elevator to second floor.

702 Commercial Ave, MoonWater Arts (New Location)

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. MoonWater Arts features hand crafted works by mostly women artists from here locally, throughout the PNW and the country. This Friday Art Walk we will be honoring Anacortes artist Tara Gilhuly who recently passed away. A silent auction of her original work will begin that evening and end after a celebration of life event later in the month. All proceeds will be donated in Tara’s name to support the arts here in Anacortes.

716 Commercial Ave, The Wishing Rock

The Wishing Rock is delighted to show the work of Marcel Schwarb. Marcel developed a great appreciation for the fundamentals of good drawing, design and composition during his 32-year career as an architect. He began painting with soft pastels as a natural progression from pencil sketching and now paints mostly in acrylics. He has studied with master artists and received many awards from a variety of juried shows.

1012 9th Street, Twisted Evolution (New Merchant)

Twisted Evolution is a unique boutique for gremlins to goddesses. Carrying sizes Newborn to 3xl alternative clothing and accessories. We offer custom tie dyes and artisan dresses. The owner, Jessica, has an art studio within the business doing acrylic paintings which she uses to create designs for her artisan clothing.