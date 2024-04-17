North Cascades Highway set to reopen this Friday

Anacortes Now Apr. 17 2024

Highwayt 20, the North Cascades Highway will open this Friday, but drivers should still prepare for snow and ice, some facility closures.

Following a final avalanche control mission this past Monday, Washington State Department of Transportation crews have scheduled the spring reopening of State Route 20 North Cascades Highway for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19.

This section of SR 20 from milepost 134 to 171 closes every winter due to safety and access concerns. The road closed for the winter on Nov. 30; spring clearing began March 25.

Traveling the North Cross

The 33-mile long North Cascades Highway is sometimes referred to the as the “North Cross” as the northernmost east-west route over the Cascade mountains. Even with the highway reopened for the season, travelers should be prepared for the potential for snow and ice while traveling through the mountain passes and should keep in mind that many of the United States Forest Service and National Park Service facilities have not yet opened for the season. WSDOT crews will clear the road and shoulder and any pullout areas needed for maintenance work, but otherwise, there are few facilities open and no cell service through the mountain passes.

Additionally, the Northwest Avalanche Center concluded avalanche forecasts for the season on April 14, but spring and early summer avalanche potential remains. Those traveling to the mountain passes to access back country should be trained and prepared.

SR 20/Olson Creek fish passage work continues

Work continues on the Olson Creek fish passage construction project in Concrete to improve fish access by replacing the existing barrier culvert crossing on SR 20 at an unnamed tributary to the Skagit River near Hornbeck Lane (milepost 94). Travelers should expect delays Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for flagger-controlled traffic where the contractor is continuing project work.

There will also be ongoing maintenance and preservation work on the route through the spring and summer. Travelers can sign up for travel alerts and check the real time travel map and mountain pass page for current travel conditions.