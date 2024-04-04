Anacortes Art Walk this Friday

Anacortes Now Apr. 4 2024

Head downtown for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, April 5 from 6pm – 8pm.

Locations:

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn and Spa is showcasing Trish Harding of Bellingham. Harding grew up living on Lane Spit Lummi Island in that cabin where her yard was sand and rocks and waves. Yes, it was almost in the water...right on the edge. Her oils depict island life and scenes from the valley.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery celebrates spring with Tulip Poster Artists, Past and Present for our 9th Year. We feature 2024 photographer, Gary Brown with his photos printed on acrylic. Also showing are Jack Gunter (2022) egg tempera; Jennifer Bowman (2004 & 2020) acrylics; Melissa Jander (2018) oils and also stunning quilts by Fidalgo Quilters Association.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

501 Commercial Ave., Creative Avenue NW (formerly Johnny Picassos)

Creative Avenue recently opened our Hub & Coffeehouse on March 16th. It is a space for artists, makers, and creative minds to gather and share their talents with the community through events, art classes, meetups and more. We serve coffee and tea, and have some light, pre-packaged snacks available - along with featured local artists and makers products on display.

510 Commercial Ave., Adrift

Adrift is featuring Bob Hogan’s acrylic original pieces on gallery wrapped of our Skagit Valley region featuring the beautiful daffodil and tulip blossoms as well as some maritime themed pieces. His work can also be found at bobhoganart.com

1004 7th Street, Squirrelwerks Studio #207 (Above Burton’s)

Squirrelwerks Studio will have a group show featuring Jo Anderson-oil paintings and drawings, Sabina Kane-oil paintings and mixed media, Traci Mason-photography, Sandy Will-recycled tin jewelry. Wheelchair accessible and elevator to second floor.

702 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts (New Location)

Join us to experience all the creations that make MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass so special. MoonWater Arts features hand crafted works by mostly women artists from here locally, throughout the PNW and the country. Nothing is ever imported from overseas. Check out all the fused glass classes that are offered from Joanie Schwartz Glass within the new and larger studio at MoonWater Arts.

705 Commercial Ave., Trinity Skate

Trinity’s featured artist of the month is Rachel Muntean. Rachel uses bold colors to capture the emotion and elegance of the female figure. Our gallery features a total of 14 different local artists and will be service snack and wine.

716 Commercial Ave., The Wishing Rock

The Wishing Rock is delighted to show the work of Pat Sayre, one of our permanent artists. Pat has lived on Fidalgo Island for over 20 years and is inspired by our beautiful land and waterscapes. In Pat’s latest collection, she has attempted to capture the joy of a crisp spring morning using the delicious chartreuse greens, cool lavender blues and pinks of the Skagit Valley.