Art Walk and Jazz Walk this Friday

Anacortes Now Feb. 27 2024

Come join the First Friday Art Walk and listen to live jazz in venues clustered in the downtown core of Anacortes, including The Rockfish Grill, The Masonic Lodge, The Blackbird Wine Bar, The Majestic Hotel Lounge, Johnny Picasso’s and Pelican Bay Books.

Locations:

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn and Spa is showcasing Anacortes mixed media artist, Terry MacDonald’s collection of wildlife art along with some new abstract works. There’s also a murder of mini mixed media crows and ravens for the Corvid lovers.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes back the NW Pastel Society Signature Members for their 13th exhibition here at the gallery. We have 38 members showing 57 pastel paintings. Come cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

520 Commercial Ave., Pelican Bay Books & Coffeehouse

We are presenting "Moon Viewing". This is a group show curated by Peter Scherrer exploring the intersection between poetry, music and visual art from 6-9pm. 6:30 Musical performance by Allyson Foster and Caitlin Roberts; 7:00 Poetry Reading by Caitlin Roach; 7:20 Poetry Reading by Cedar Sigo.

1004 7th Street, Squirrelwerks Studio #207 (Above Burton’s)

Squirrelwerks and Friends will be showing new work with a fun mix of recycled art and other media. Wheelchair accessible including elevator to the second-floor studio.

702 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts (New Location)

Come celebrate with us our Grand Reopening of MoonWater Arts & Joanie Schwartz Glass. Tour the new and larger Fused Glass Teaching Studio and expanded retail shop with unique hand-crafted wares from local and national artists. The festivities will start at 3:00 with a ribbon cutting and a chance to meet many of the local artists represented in the shop. Looking forward to seeing you!!!

705 Commercial Ave., Trinity Skate

Our featured artist of the month is Nick 13 tattoos from Seven Sorrows Tattoo on 7th St in Anacortes. He specializes in American traditional which is characterized by bold outlines, vibrant colors, and iconic imagery inspired by sailor culture and traditional Americana. Come listen to live music from Collin’s Beach and enjoy some snacks and beverages.

716 Commercial Ave., The Wishing Rock

Artist: Mother Nature. Delight your senses and be inspired as we Dream of Spring. Find special items for your home, garden and outdoor spaces and come celebrate the upcoming season with us!