Jack Curtis wins temp School Board seat

Jan. 27 2023

Jack Curtis has been appointed to a temporary seat on the Anacortes School Board, filling the vacancy left by Marilyn Hanesworth. Curtis will be officially sworn in at the February 23rd meeting.

Curtis was selected from a pool of well-qualified candidates. He will have the option to run for the seat in the November, 2023 election.

“We appreciate each candidate's interest in the position, and their dedication to our schools,” said Board President Jennie Beltramini. “We chose Jack for his expressed commitment to the district’s mission and strategic plan.”

Curtis cited his ability to work with diverse perspectives and focus on a common goal. He currently serves on a number of community-based committees, including the district’s Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Budget Advisory Council, Rotary, volunteer baseball coach, and more.

“I am committed to keeping our district focused on its number one goal: providing a high-quality education to all students,” said Curtis. “I look forward to serving our families, students, and school staff in this new role.”